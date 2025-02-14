V-Day trade off – free burger if you shred a pic of your ex
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Are you looking for a vengeful Valentine's Day?
You might not be feeling the love today as your colleagues sport their red and white attire, embracing the spirit of Valentine's Day. But rest assured, you’re not alone in feeling a little sour about the holiday of love.
While Valentine's Day is all about love and romance, for those who’ve been burnt by it, it can serve as a billboard-sized reminder of everything they don't have right now.
If you're still bitter over your last breakup, several places are taking an unconventional approach to Valentine's Day today.
In the US, some zoos are letting people name a cockroach, rat or vegetable after their exes, only for it to be fed to the animals.
For those in Dubai feeling a bit bitter this Valentine's Day, Time Out Dubai shared an intriguing spot to visit: Slaw, a renowned, award-winning burger joint with locations across the city and Abu Dhabi.
This Valentine’s Day, Slaw is offering customers a free burger – no strings attached. All you need to do is bring in a picture of your ex and shred it right there in the restaurant.
While it might seem brutal, the reward of a free burger definitely makes it worth considering.
As for those who’ve already shredded all their ex pics, we’re not sure telling the tale of your past destruction will land you a free meal, but it’s worth a try!
Check out this video from Instagram below.
Image courtesy of Instagram
