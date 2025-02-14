V-Day trade off – free burger if you shred a pic of your ex

You might not be feeling the love today as your colleagues sport their red and white attire, embracing the spirit of Valentine's Day. But rest assured, you’re not alone in feeling a little sour about the holiday of love.

While Valentine's Day is all about love and romance, for those who’ve been burnt by it, it can serve as a billboard-sized reminder of everything they don't have right now.

If you're still bitter over your last breakup, several places are taking an unconventional approach to Valentine's Day today.

In the US, some zoos are letting people name a cockroach, rat or vegetable after their exes, only for it to be fed to the animals.

