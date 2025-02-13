WATCH: Thick fog causes huge car pile-up overseas

An insane car pile-up in Zhengzhou, China, has made waves online as social media users gasp at the scale of this disaster.

A video, shared by Accuweather on Instagram, claims at least 100 vehicles were involved in the crash.

They report that the accident was caused by thick fog and the resulting low visibility on the bridge.

“At least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash caused by thick fog and low visibility on a bridge along a highway in China over the weekend.”

The incident, according to the clip, occurred on February 2, 2025.

From the footage, it appears that one crash triggered a chain reaction involving over 100 vehicles.

In the video, onlookers are seen trying to alert other drivers to prevent further accidents.

Watch the clip here: