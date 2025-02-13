WATCH: Thick fog causes huge car pile-up overseas
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
A video showing an alleged 100 car pile-up in China has gone viral online.
An insane car pile-up in Zhengzhou, China, has made waves online as social media users gasp at the scale of this disaster.
A video, shared by Accuweather on Instagram, claims at least 100 vehicles were involved in the crash.
They report that the accident was caused by thick fog and the resulting low visibility on the bridge.
“At least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash caused by thick fog and low visibility on a bridge along a highway in China over the weekend.”
The incident, according to the clip, occurred on February 2, 2025.
From the footage, it appears that one crash triggered a chain reaction involving over 100 vehicles.
In the video, onlookers are seen trying to alert other drivers to prevent further accidents.
Watch the clip here:
Here’s what social media users had to say:
"The crash wasn’t caused by fog. The crash was caused by people’s inability to drive to the conditions," said @ukfitdad.
"How do people drive so fast when visibility is so poor??? Anyone doing a break check??" sir_ediz_sir wrote.
"Why drive fast when you cannot see 🤔" asked @allhailqueenbie.
Image courtesy of Instagram
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
