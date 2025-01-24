Bad news for chocoholics with the cocoa price increase

If you're a chocolate fan, brace yourself – your favourite treat is about to become more expensive. As cocoa prices soar, so too do the prices of on-the-shelf chocolate.

According to a recent article on East Coast Radio, West Africa, which produces 75% of the world's cocoa, is experiencing a production crisis due to severe weather conditions.

"Severe weather conditions have devastated crops in top-producing cocoa countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana, leading to a critical shortage of cocoa beans."

For chocolate enthusiasts, this means higher prices and potentially less access to the indulgent treats they love.