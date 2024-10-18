Mzansi goes all in on the 'Gucci Shoe Saga' with epic responses

Earlier this week, Lene Si Chang posted a video on TikTok that caught the attention of millions of people.

She shared her discovery of a receipt from Gucci for a woman's shoe that her husband, George, had purchased for R18,300. In the video, she asks him where the shoe is, assuming it is, in fact, for her, but he smiles suspiciously and ignores her.

Her video currently has over 5.6-million views, and she has left Mzansi on the edge of their seats, wondering where the shoe is, not to mention who it is for. Talk about having a knack for dropping the mic; trust a South African to leave us wanting more.

Since she posted the video almost a week ago, people have eagerly waited for a storytime video, which she has failed to provide. However, this has not stopped them from remixing her content to create memes and videos that feed the Gucci Shoe Saga's online frenzy.

Check out the original video below - courtesy of TikTok.