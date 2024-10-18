Mzansi goes all in on the 'Gucci Shoe Saga' with epic responses
People all over social media are creating fun and engaging content based on the 'George, where is my Gucci shoe' saga...
Earlier this week, Lene Si Chang posted a video on TikTok that caught the attention of millions of people.
She shared her discovery of a receipt from Gucci for a woman's shoe that her husband, George, had purchased for R18,300. In the video, she asks him where the shoe is, assuming it is, in fact, for her, but he smiles suspiciously and ignores her.
Her video currently has over 5.6-million views, and she has left Mzansi on the edge of their seats, wondering where the shoe is, not to mention who it is for. Talk about having a knack for dropping the mic; trust a South African to leave us wanting more.
Since she posted the video almost a week ago, people have eagerly waited for a storytime video, which she has failed to provide. However, this has not stopped them from remixing her content to create memes and videos that feed the Gucci Shoe Saga's online frenzy.
Check out the original video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@lenesichang1 ##SAMA28 #fyp ♬ original sound - Lene Si Chang
Social media users have been in overdrive sharing their funny interpretations of the original video, with many of them bringing out their A-game to compete for attention.
One person who knocked our socks off used the theme music and look and feel of the 'Law and Order' intro to create a special meme.
People from Uganda, Kenya, and Eswatini commented, asking George where the shoe is; that's how invested the world is in this story.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@skelm Where is the shoe george? #george #gucci #whereistheshoe ♬ original sound - Lene Si Chang
Another person posted the unboxing of her Gucci sandals and used Lene's sound in her video.
Just a point to note is that the Gucci online store must've seen a rise in traffic to their site this week as all South Africans have been trying to 'Sherlock Holmes' this Gucci shoe saga.
In addition, one thing that Lene and George's Gucci shoe saga has also done is expose the amount of people that purchase Gucci shoes...
Check out the video from TikTok below.
@sthair039 ♬ original sound - Lene Si Chang
Image Courtesy of TikTok
