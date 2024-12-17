Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.
We've come across some crazy food combinations in our time – some have intrigued us, while others have left us confused.
This latest one? We'll admit we're on the fence – but hey, as the saying goes, "each to their own".
In a video posted on social media, we see a person making a sandwich with Nestlé Smarties. They spread Smarties across a slice of bread before toasting it on a sandwich press.
While many might find it surprising to see Smarties paired with bread, those familiar with the sweet treat know it’s often a hit when eaten with popcorn.
Read more: Durban woman finds maggots in her chocolate
Watch how the sandwich turned out below – courtesy of TikTok.
@just.for.fun..2021 @Kate Nita #justforfun #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok☆♡ #foryoupage #tiktoksa #foryou ♬ Maps jersey remix - VIP
It's not unusual for people to use chocolate on a sandwich – Nutella, for example, has made a name for itself as a chocolate spread. However, watching the colour bleed from the Smarties onto the bread doesn't look appetising.
That's our take on it, and it seems many social media users agree, sharing that this is not a snack they'd be rushing to try.
- "You should be banned from this planet, not just from this app."
- "This looks horrible."
- "January birthday cake."
- "Currently working on controlling facial expressions. This video proves I have LOTS of work to do."
Despite Mzansi's lack of enthusiasm, the TikTok user behind the creation, who goes by 'Just For Fun', kept saying the sandwich was delicious.
After all, you can’t rule something out without giving it a go.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli 39 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.Danny Guselli an hour ago