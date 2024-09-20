 Oops, we got it wrong, Cremora is not going anywhere
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Oops, we got it wrong, Cremora is not going anywhere

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

NESTLÉ CREMORA will not be leaving the shelves but has simply been sold to Lactalis South Africa (SA). 

A man from the Cremora advert stands next to the fridge
A man from the Cremora advert stands next to the fridge/YouTube/mangwanani

We sincerely apologise for the miscommunication surrounding South Africa's beloved creamer, Nestlé Cremora. 

"Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region (ESAR) reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region’s economic development by evolving its business model to stay competitive and sustainable. 

"Nestlé’s presence in the region has decided to divest its NESTLÉ CREMORA business as part of this strategy. This beloved creamer brand has been a staple in South African households for over 77 years and is widely cherished by coffee and tea drinkers." 

Their diversion from the Cremora brand is not the end of an era but rather a continuation of the brand in the eyes of a different competitor. 

Read more: Iconic container brand Tupperware files for bankruptcy

"Following a meticulous evaluation process, Nestlé has decided to sell the NESTLÉ CREMORA business to Lactalis South Africa (SA) pending regulatory approval. Lactalis is a 90-year multinational food company. 

"In South Africa, the company is home to quality and trusted brands such as Président, Parmalat, Melrose, Steri Stumpie and Bonnita; with operations in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal."

Various factors were taken into regard when making the decision, and Nestlé’s Head of External Communications, Mota Mota, stated the below. 

Read more: SA's best-selling cars: Top 15 brands that grabbed the hearts (and wallets) of locals

It seems that the brand that has always been "on top" hopes to remain there under the management of Lactalis SA. 

East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of YouTube 

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

South Africa Food Nestle Cremora

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.