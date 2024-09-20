Oops, we got it wrong, Cremora is not going anywhere
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
NESTLÉ CREMORA will not be leaving the shelves but has simply been sold to Lactalis South Africa (SA).
We sincerely apologise for the miscommunication surrounding South Africa's beloved creamer, Nestlé Cremora.
"Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region (ESAR) reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region’s economic development by evolving its business model to stay competitive and sustainable.
"Nestlé’s presence in the region has decided to divest its NESTLÉ CREMORA business as part of this strategy. This beloved creamer brand has been a staple in South African households for over 77 years and is widely cherished by coffee and tea drinkers."
Their diversion from the Cremora brand is not the end of an era but rather a continuation of the brand in the eyes of a different competitor.
"Following a meticulous evaluation process, Nestlé has decided to sell the NESTLÉ CREMORA business to Lactalis South Africa (SA) pending regulatory approval. Lactalis is a 90-year multinational food company.
"In South Africa, the company is home to quality and trusted brands such as Président, Parmalat, Melrose, Steri Stumpie and Bonnita; with operations in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal."
Various factors were taken into regard when making the decision, and Nestlé’s Head of External Communications, Mota Mota, stated the below.
We believe that CREMORA is in good hands with Lactalis SA - a leading food company known for its expertise and commitment to excellence. This transition is in the best interests of our business, employees, customers, partners, and consumers, ensuring that CREMORA continues to thrive and deliver quality products under new ownership. As we embark on this transition period, the welfare of our employees remains a top priority, with assurances that job security, remuneration, and benefits will remain unaffected. We express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated workforce for their hard work and commitment in building NESTLÉ CREMORA into the household name it is today.
- Mota Mota
It seems that the brand that has always been "on top" hopes to remain there under the management of Lactalis SA.
We are excited to welcome this iconic brand to Lactalis South Africa. This move aligns with our strategy of innovation and diversification of our product offering to cater to local consumer preferences. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Lactalis SA family as we continue to build on the rich heritage of CREMORA together to ensure seamless continuity for customers and consumers.
- Herman Janse van Rensburg (Lactalis SA’s General Manager)
