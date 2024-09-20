Oops, we got it wrong, Cremora is not going anywhere

We sincerely apologise for the miscommunication surrounding South Africa's beloved creamer, Nestlé Cremora.

"Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region (ESAR) reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region’s economic development by evolving its business model to stay competitive and sustainable.

"Nestlé’s presence in the region has decided to divest its NESTLÉ CREMORA business as part of this strategy. This beloved creamer brand has been a staple in South African households for over 77 years and is widely cherished by coffee and tea drinkers."

Their diversion from the Cremora brand is not the end of an era but rather a continuation of the brand in the eyes of a different competitor.