Durban woman finds maggots in her chocolate

It seems even the maggots love the 'melt in your mouth goodness' from Lindt. Just as we brought up the topic of Holiday chocolates, we see this less-than-welcoming sight on social media. Durbanite Mellissa Ngcobo shared her experience of opening up Lindt Lindor Truffles, and it certainly put her world on pause, but for all the wrong reasons. Lindt Lindor Truffles are a delicacy that generally makes everyone who eats them experience the melt-in-your-mouth goodness take over. However, for Ngcobo, it was quite the opposite.

She was sorely disappointed when she opened her Lindt Lindor Truffle assorted box to find that the truffles had been ruined by maggots. Watch the video she shared below when she first discovered the truffles contained maggots - courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: Cape Town mom tries to fight off her toddler for her Lindt choccies

As Ngcobo says in the above video, she purchased the box of Lindt Lindor Truffles in Durban and was shocked to see that maggots had infested not just one truffle but several. Considering the current food poisoning in KZN and Gauteng, she was disheartened that such a reputable brand would be infested with maggots. She shared another video (courtesy of TikTok) with the maggot coating its body with some of the chocolate; it seemed like the larvae were having a merry old time.

According to IOL, Lindt South Africa contacted her and asked her to lodge a formal complaint. They said: "We are so sorry to hear that you had an issue with one of our products, as we pride ourselves on our quality. Please make use of our customer service form and be sure to input pictures of your slip as well as of the product so that we can decide on the best way forward." Ngcobo didn't have the receipt for her purchase, so she filed a complaint and is awaiting a response.

Image Courtesy of TikTok