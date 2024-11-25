Durban woman finds maggots in her chocolate
Updated | By East Coast Radio
An unsettling video shows how a much-desired chocolate ball had maggots inside...
An unsettling video shows how a much-desired chocolate ball had maggots inside...
It seems even the maggots love the 'melt in your mouth goodness' from Lindt.
Just as we brought up the topic of Holiday chocolates, we see this less-than-welcoming sight on social media. Durbanite Mellissa Ngcobo shared her experience of opening up Lindt Lindor Truffles, and it certainly put her world on pause, but for all the wrong reasons.
Lindt Lindor Truffles are a delicacy that generally makes everyone who eats them experience the melt-in-your-mouth goodness take over. However, for Ngcobo, it was quite the opposite.
Read more: What is your preferred holiday chocolate?
She was sorely disappointed when she opened her Lindt Lindor Truffle assorted box to find that the truffles had been ruined by maggots.
Watch the video she shared below when she first discovered the truffles contained maggots - courtesy of TikTok.
@mellissagngcobo @Dis-Chem in Gateway - sweety, this is not cute. Remove all your Lindt Chocolates from the shelves! #lindtchocolate #dischemsouthafrica #dischem #healthhazard #kzntiktoks #durban #durbantiktok ♬ original sound - Mell❤️
As Ngcobo says in the above video, she purchased the box of Lindt Lindor Truffles in Durban and was shocked to see that maggots had infested not just one truffle but several.
Considering the current food poisoning in KZN and Gauteng, she was disheartened that such a reputable brand would be infested with maggots.
She shared another video (courtesy of TikTok) with the maggot coating its body with some of the chocolate; it seemed like the larvae were having a merry old time.
@mellissagngcobo I opened the rest of the chocolates and more worms to find 🤢 @Dis-Chem #viralvideos #trendingvideo #trendingsong #kzntiktok #durban #gateway ♬ original sound - Sthuli Sasengweni
According to IOL, Lindt South Africa contacted her and asked her to lodge a formal complaint. They said: "We are so sorry to hear that you had an issue with one of our products, as we pride ourselves on our quality. Please make use of our customer service form and be sure to input pictures of your slip as well as of the product so that we can decide on the best way forward."
Ngcobo didn't have the receipt for her purchase, so she filed a complaint and is awaiting a response.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
That time a Durban dancer played Tyla at a Pirates game
We think it is quite a celebration when South Africans dress up as South...Danny Guselli 47 minutes ago
-
This is how you know it's Saturday in Phoenix...
A classic township favourite is having a 'vegetable uncle' who drives ar...Danny Guselli an hour ago