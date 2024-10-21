Three popcorn treats for the miserable weather

Three popcorn treats for the rainy weather
Updated
This sort of weather always calls for warm blankies, a fun movie, and lots of popcorn treats...
With the weather warnings and the PTSD from previous rainy weather, it is safe to say that we all want to remain indoors, safe and sound.
As much as that may not be possible for everyone, it is a match made in heaven to assume that rainy weather equals being under warm covers, watching a movie, or eating your favourite movie-time snack.
Popcorn is a firm favourite when watching a movie, but since we love being extra, we wanted to share some elevated popcorn recipes with you.
These recipes vary in ease, some are more time-consuming than the others, so you get to choose which makes your taste buds pop a beat.
Railroad Popcorn
This recipe was shared by lifestyle content creator Fehmz, and she shared it in 2021.
The recipe is made with popcorn, milk and white chocolate, pretzels, and pecans. She explained that when she makes this snack, she often makes a lot in one go and seals them into airtight bags for her family.
Check out the method below in her video courtesy of TikTok.
@fehmz.com My favourite version of loaded popcorn! You gotta try it. #fehmz #railroad #popcorn #easyrecipes #snacks #chocolate #createlocal #southafrica ♬ Epic Emotional - AShamaluevMusic
Cinnamon Roll Popcorn
We would love to try this one out, but it requires some effort like the Railroad Popcorn.
It does look like quite a treat, though, and who doesn't love the warm and cosy taste of cinnamon? This content creator used sugar and butter to make a caramel sauce, then added cinnamon powder, salt, baking soda (bicarb), and vanilla. Then, she poured this mixture over the popcorn.
Watch what she did next - courtesy of TikTok.
@chelseasmessyapron Cinnamon Roll Popcorn #cinnamon #cinnamonroll #popcorn #dessert #treat #recipe #recipes #recipesoftiktok #fy #fyp #fypage #viral #viralvideo #snack ♬ Got It from My Mama - Dani Rose
Rainbow Popcorn
We have to admit this recipe is our favourite and it requires the least amount of effort.
All you have to do is add the popcorn seeds to a large sheet of foil, add some Smarties and butter, fold, and place it directly on a pan on the stove.
Watch how this turns out below - courtesy of TikTok.
@aliain13
Rainbow popcorn 🌈♬ original sound - Aliain
Image Courtesy of iStock
