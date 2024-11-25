This is how you know it's Saturday in Phoenix...

A classic township favourite is having a 'vegetable uncle' who drives around the streets of your neighbourhood using a megaphone to advertise fresh produce.

It's that time of year again when shopping malls are overcrowded, and people do not see clearly because of all the sales and specials. So, it is refreshing to see someone highlight a crucial part of shopping in the township areas in and around Durban. For those who have yet to experience living in a township area, this is one of the best things about grocery shopping, especially regarding fresh produce buying. A resident of Phoenix, Durban, recently shared a video showing her street and a van driving slowly. All you hear in the video is a man speaking over a speaker advertising fruits and vegetables.

This might be an annoying part of your morning if you have had a late night or want to sleep in on a Saturday morning, but this is a blessing to the community members who do not have transportation. These small business owners have found a way to appeal to their market and make ends meet in their businesses. These vehicles announcing their specials over a megaphone work well in townships. Where previously you would find these fresh produce sellers walking around shouting out what they have, now it seems they have upgraded to vehicles and megaphones. This business model is inspired by the old days when bread and milk vans would deliver to homes. Check out some of the comments from the post below: "When you realise what a convenience this is for people who don't need to travel to a shop, proper veggies also."

"This is a luxury, having door-to-door service. Shop from home."

"How I wish we had this in JHB."

"Miss the bread and milk van days right at your gate."

"Awesome support local business."

