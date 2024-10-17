Shopping malls have become a hotspot for criminals

Shopping malls are often preferred over their promise of safety, but the world of crime evolves daily.

Shopping malls are often preferred over their promise of safety, but the world of crime evolves daily.

It's not surprising to learn that criminals are continuously upping their game, and now it has been revealed that they are targeting predominantly females who frequent shopping malls. Durban Metro Police busted a syndicate that they believe is linked to around 30 cases of kidnapping, fraud, and armed robbery in KwaZulu-Natal. "These criminals would kidnap their victims and drain their bank accounts, leading to a string of alarming incidents. Zain Soosiwala, from the anti-crime organisation eThekwini Secure, has highlighted the growing threat, noting that an additional 79 cases have been reported in Durban alone." (Business Tech)

The criminal trend sees individuals who are kidnapped being forced to surrender their banking passwords and bank card pins. Sadly, this trend is not confined to our province but has been seen in other provinces like Gauteng. "One particularly alarming trend has been targeting high-value vehicles in mall parking lots. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned the public about syndicates involved in the theft and hijacking of luxury vehicles at shopping centres." (Business Tech) Interesting to note is that shopping malls have remained a hotspot for vehicle theft and that there are peak times to watch out for. Tracker COO Duma Ngcobo said that the prime time for hijackings is on Fridays between 3pm and 10pm, and vehicle thefts peak on Saturdays between 11am and 3pm. Although SAPS has noted a decline in vehicle thefts since 2023, the average number of 96 vehicles stolen daily is still concerning.

Here are some tips on reducing the risk of becoming a theft and/or kidnapping victim. Stay vigilant It is usually the person who has lowered their guard and is surprised when a criminal pounces. If you are in a high crime area or even when you are not, stay aware of what's happening around you.

Avoid distractions like wearing headphones, playing on your phone, or being overly consumed with your shopping. Follow you gut Your instincts are rarely wrong, so trust them. If something feels funny or off, leave or seek refuge somewhere safe.

Being friendly is one thing, but be wary of strangers stopping to ask for help; it could be a ploy. Don't overshare online Keep your plans private; criminals can use social media to track your whereabouts. Also, watch what private information you share online; this could give criminals clues about your lifestyle and even hint to them about your passwords.

Travel in a group If possible, travel with people so you don't seem like an easy target. Do not leave any valuables visible from outside the car, and make sure to be smart about what you place in your boot/trunk; criminals are great observers.

Do not leave any valuables visible from outside the car, and make sure to be smart about what you place in your boot/trunk; criminals are great observers. Create a personal safety plan Let your friends or family know where you are and do regular check-ins.

Make sure your phone is always charged and memorise essential phone numbers.

Keep pepper spray, a whistle or an alarm beeper to attract attention to yourself if you are in trouble.

Image Courtesy of iStock