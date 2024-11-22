Durban man has some fun while shopping
Updated | By East Coast Radio
When your wife cannot take you anywhere because of your dancing...
It is rare to find both people in a couple who enjoy shopping, but what do you do when you have things to do?
Whether you go shopping together, split it up and conquer everything in a shorter time or leave it for the last minute, shopping with your better half can be lots of fun.
Well, that's if you seize the day and make shopping fun. One Durban husband is a natural at this. Wesley Pillay shared a video on TikTok that has over 170,000 views and counting.
In the video, he is seen talking to his wife in one of the shopping store aisles. He looks back as if she is warning him to behave because there is a camera behind him.
But instead of adhering to her advice, he turned around looked straight at the camera and began twerking. She very slyly walked away from him as if she didn't know who he was.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@wesley_pillay24 This is terrible behavior #phoenix #spar #starwood #badbehavior #forfun #fyp #real_people #trending @starwoodsuperspar123 ♬ Twerk - Britt
He left people on TikTok amused with most of them laughing out loud but some left their comments.
- "Very terrible ways, Daddy. But that looks like something I do in front of my Mrs. But the Walk Away from your Mrs."
- "lol made my day."
- "Lmfao was not expecting that."
- "Your wife though, lol reflex was to sharp like, I don't know this man."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
