Bluebottles INVADE Durban

There's an invasion of Bluebottles taking place across Durban beaches, and it's only just the beginning. So, take notes. This may very well save your life

It’s nearly that time of the year when Durban beaches will be filled with thousands of people from all over the country. However, before you rush to put that swimsuit on, just be aware of the BLUEBOTTLE INVASION happening across Durban beaches. Firstly. Bluebottles aren’t jellyfish. They’re not even considered a single animal. They’re a colony of organisms called ‘zooids'. Each of these zooids works hand in hand to keep the Bluebottle alive in water and help sting you. Bluebottle stings can be really bad, but most are harmless. Some people are super sensitive and will probably need to rush to the nearest hospital. If you’re lucky, though, the pain should disappear after 1 and a half to 2 hours. However, can you really afford to take that chance?

Vinesh Soogreem joined Darren, Sky & Carmen to discuss this issue, and shared some tips and tricks on encountering Bluebottles and how to deal with them effectively.

Vinesh recalled fishing on Thursday evening (November 21) and seeing more Bluebottles than seashells on the beach! That’s insane! They usually die after washing onto shore, but most of them are still alive when they’re fresh out the saltwater.

Here’s a few tips and tricks to avoid having your festive season ruined: 1. Avoid walking barefoot on the beach. Even if people look at you weirdly, it’s better than spending a day in the ER. 2. Don't kill them. They’re also creatures who probably don’t understand what is happening. It’s not their fault. 3. Don't pee on the sting. It usually makes it worse. Instead, use Vicks - South Africa’s remedy for everything! Alternatively, find an Aloe leaf and rub that over the sting. It works like a charm. 4. Don't step on them. It’s difficult to tell which Bluebottles are alive or dead. So, the best way to avoid getting stung is to avoid stepping on them. Hence - SHOES. Follow these tips and stay safe on the beach this December. The Bluebottle invasion isn’t something new to Durban beaches. In fact, summer is when they take their annual vacations to their local Durban beaches. So, don’t bother them - 2024 has been a long year for all of us.

