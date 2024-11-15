Watch the phenomenal Ndlovu Youth Choir at Durban Playhouse
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience by watching the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing live at the Durban Playhouse.
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience by watching the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing live at the Durban Playhouse.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir is one of the most celebrated music groups around the world. The good news is that the group will be heading to the Durban Playhouse this November.
From November 23 to 24, Durbanites will experience music that has captivated millions worldwide.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir will be bringing their A-game to the playhouse for a two-hour show each day. The event starts at 2 pm and tickets range from R245 to R445. All ages are welcome.
Tickets can be purchased here.
READ: Stevie Nicks praises Ndlovu Youth Choir's "brilliant and moving" performance
Earlier this week, the youth group took to Instagram to share their experience performing at the Earthshot prize event, where Prince Williams was in attendance.
"Royalty in the house! We loved performing at Earthshot and spending some time with Prince William. #EarthshotPrize," they captioned their post.
See the post below.
LISTEN: Ndlovu Youth Choir chat to Stacey and J Sbu about their new album
More From East Coast Radio
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Image courtesy of Instagram.
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago