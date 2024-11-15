Watch the phenomenal Ndlovu Youth Choir at Durban Playhouse

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is one of the most celebrated music groups around the world. The good news is that the group will be heading to the Durban Playhouse this November.

From November 23 to 24, Durbanites will experience music that has captivated millions worldwide.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will be bringing their A-game to the playhouse for a two-hour show each day. The event starts at 2 pm and tickets range from R245 to R445. All ages are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Earlier this week, the youth group took to Instagram to share their experience performing at the Earthshot prize event, where Prince Williams was in attendance.

"Royalty in the house! We loved performing at Earthshot and spending some time with Prince William. #EarthshotPrize," they captioned their post.

