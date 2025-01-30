 How to transport heavy goods when you ride a bike
How to transport heavy goods when you ride a bike

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This type of innovation is definitely higher grade.

A man wraps a large speaker box to the body of a woman sitting on a bike
While riding a motorcycle often earns you major street cred in the "cool" department, it can also pose a challenge when you need to transport something large and aren’t equipped for it.

As a motorcyclist, you quickly learn to adapt your shopping habits. Perhaps, you order online or have a delivery service when you have to cart large goods.

A funny video making the rounds on social media offers a potential – although unconventional – solution to this problem. 

In the video, a man uses clingwrap to secure a speaker box to a woman's body as she sits behind the rider on the motorcycle. 

While this isn't exactly conventional – and we doubt it's legal – it does highlight how clingwrap, long known for its versatility in packaging, may just have found a new use in the area of transportation.

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

While people found the couple's antics amusing, some were worried about their safety. 

A word of advice: please don’t attempt this!


Image Courtesy of Instagram

