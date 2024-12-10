Video of biker getting hit by car in Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The festive season is upon us, and practising extra care while using the roads is more important than ever.
As much as we'd like to all cancel accidents, the reality is they are inevitable.
Sometimes accidents happen because of faulty vehicles, irresponsible drivers not paying attention to their surroundings, drunk drivers, or drivers who feel the need to speed.
In addition to motorists, motorcyclists are also earning a bad reputation. Many of them are delivery drivers who rush to complete orders or think they can make it through traffic or an intersection because of their bike's agility.
A motorcyclist on Peter Mokaba Road (formerly Ridge Road) made a serious mistake by not paying attention, which resulted in a collision.
In a video shared on social media, we see the biker in the far left lane at the traffic lights on Peter Mokaba Road, where he can either go straight up the hill or turn right toward Westridge Stadium.
The video clearly shows that he was in the wrong, as he crossed in front of several vehicles waiting for the oncoming lane to clear before turning right. As he passed them, he didn't see a vehicle approaching in the oncoming lane, leading to a collision.
As we approach the busiest time of year, it is essential to remember the road rules and be more vigilant for reckless drivers.
Stay safe out there.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@crownprincemarang ♬ Sad Music - Max-Music
Image Courtesy of TikTok
