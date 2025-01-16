Australian man gets innovative with 'no shoes' policy

In South Africa, it's not uncommon to see people walking around barefoot. Some enjoy the freedom of not being restricted by shoes, while others practice grounding or earthing, which is believed to have health benefits.



Some walk barefoot with no concern for how it might be perceived by others – remember the Barefoot Guy on social media who walked around asking people what they thought of his feet?

However, it's important to note that certain establishments have policies that require shoes for entry.