Australian man gets innovative with 'no shoes' policy
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When the fast food outlet you want to visit has a "no shoe" policy, you have to pull a "straw" (or, in this case, a straw wrapper) out of your hat.
In South Africa, it's not uncommon to see people walking around barefoot. Some enjoy the freedom of not being restricted by shoes, while others practice grounding or earthing, which is believed to have health benefits.
Some walk barefoot with no concern for how it might be perceived by others – remember the Barefoot Guy on social media who walked around asking people what they thought of his feet?
However, it's important to note that certain establishments have policies that require shoes for entry.
An Australian news broadcaster recently shared a story on social media about a man who walked into a McDonald's restaurant barefoot. Faced with their "no shoe, no entry" policy, he came up with a pretty clever solution.
Using straw wrappers, he crafted makeshift flip-flops that gave the appearance of proper footwear, but it was all an elaborate ruse.
In the video, the reporters laugh as they discuss his creative fake shoes, while also commenting on his dirty feet.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
