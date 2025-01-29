 Woman shocks social media users when she makes cola polony
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This looks like a parody of a Nara Smith video... Because let's be honest: who makes Coca-Cola polony?

A woman slicing cold meat made with Coca Cola
A woman slicing cold meat made with Coca Cola/Instagram Screenshot/Nzilah.m

Nara Smith has influenced many influencers with her content style. Her dry, monotone narration is quite entertaining, which is why it's no surprise that so many people mimic her style on their social media channels. 

One such content creator is Nzila Miyoba, a fashion, food, and lifestyle video creator with an impressive 440,000 followers on Instagram. Known for her personalised food creation videos, she often features big brands like Eet Som Mor and Simba Chips in her content.

But she's left social media users stunned with her latest video, where she turned Coca-Cola into a jelly-like substance encasing cold meat or, as we call it, polony.

Read more: Stolen content? What really happened between influencers Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola

Watch the video below courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Chuckle time: Woman produces parody videos of Nara Smith

We're not entirely sure if we're understanding her video correctly, but it felt like a subtle parody of a Nara Smith video, especially when compared to the ones made by Hanna Saurr

People were shocked, with many leaving cynical comments in response:

  • "There’s still time to delete this and we’ll forget this ever happened."

  • "But why? I mean I love your creations, but this one."

  • "You have gone too far my sister."

  • "You're getting off the rail."

  • "PB & J sandwich [Polony , _________ & Jelly Sandwich)"

What do you think – would you try this Coca-Cola polony?

