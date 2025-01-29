Woman shocks social media users when she makes cola polony

Nara Smith has influenced many influencers with her content style. Her dry, monotone narration is quite entertaining, which is why it's no surprise that so many people mimic her style on their social media channels.

One such content creator is Nzila Miyoba, a fashion, food, and lifestyle video creator with an impressive 440,000 followers on Instagram. Known for her personalised food creation videos, she often features big brands like Eet Som Mor and Simba Chips in her content.

But she's left social media users stunned with her latest video, where she turned Coca-Cola into a jelly-like substance encasing cold meat or, as we call it, polony.