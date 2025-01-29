Woman shocks social media users when she makes cola polony
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This looks like a parody of a Nara Smith video... Because let's be honest: who makes Coca-Cola polony?
This looks like a parody of a Nara Smith video... Because let's be honest: who makes Coca-Cola polony?
Nara Smith has influenced many influencers with her content style. Her dry, monotone narration is quite entertaining, which is why it's no surprise that so many people mimic her style on their social media channels.
One such content creator is Nzila Miyoba, a fashion, food, and lifestyle video creator with an impressive 440,000 followers on Instagram. Known for her personalised food creation videos, she often features big brands like Eet Som Mor and Simba Chips in her content.
But she's left social media users stunned with her latest video, where she turned Coca-Cola into a jelly-like substance encasing cold meat or, as we call it, polony.
Watch the video below courtesy of Instagram.
We're not entirely sure if we're understanding her video correctly, but it felt like a subtle parody of a Nara Smith video, especially when compared to the ones made by Hanna Saurr.
People were shocked, with many leaving cynical comments in response:
"There’s still time to delete this and we’ll forget this ever happened."
"But why? I mean I love your creations, but this one."
"You have gone too far my sister."
"You're getting off the rail."
"PB & J sandwich [Polony , _________ & Jelly Sandwich)"
What do you think – would you try this Coca-Cola polony?
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
RIP, Dante: The K9 hero who helped find 300+ missing victims
K9 Dante, a loyal partner who served with unwavering courage for nearly ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago