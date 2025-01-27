This guy's creativity to stay cool is inspiring
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This is what taking innovation to another level looks like.
We can all agree that this summer’s heat has been relentless, even by KZN standards. While the region is no stranger to high temperatures, this year’s summer felt more brutal than ever.
In true KZN spirit, people have gotten creative in their quest to stay cool, and honestly, we couldn’t expect anything less.
From beach visits and DIY bakkie pools (yes, that's filling the back of a van with water) to one guy even joking about freezing his pillow for a cooler night's sleep, the solutions have been... interesting.
One video, which has nearly 2 million views, shows a young man's creative way of beating the heat. While it was clearly more for laughs than practicality, it's fun to see how the heat has inspired people to think outside the box.
We're all for this sort of creativity (as long as it’s safe, of course). The heat can sometimes bring out frustration, and finding cool, calming solutions is a great way to keep tempers in check.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@memes.for.days06 #SAMA28 #laugh #memes #WeUp #memesfordays ♬ original sound - memes for Days
Interestingly, an article on Medium highlighted some fascinating research: "Psychological research has found that there is an increase in aggression and violence in very hot weather. For example, Anderson & DeLisi (2011) looked at US crime data from 1950–2008 and found that individuals are more likely to be aggressive when exposed to excessive heat."
Be sure to check out these helpful tips on how to protect yourself from the harmful effects of a heatwave. Read more here.
Many people found this guy's creative solution to staying cool hilarious. Take a look at some of the comments from the post:
"This is real wisdom, bro, because you can't be paying light bills, and the fan would dare to rotate and waste air."
"This guy is my role model now."
"This is smart."
"As long as it works."
Image Courtesy of iStock
