This guy's creativity to stay cool is inspiring

We can all agree that this summer’s heat has been relentless, even by KZN standards. While the region is no stranger to high temperatures, this year’s summer felt more brutal than ever.

In true KZN spirit, people have gotten creative in their quest to stay cool, and honestly, we couldn’t expect anything less.

From beach visits and DIY bakkie pools (yes, that's filling the back of a van with water) to one guy even joking about freezing his pillow for a cooler night's sleep, the solutions have been... interesting.

One video, which has nearly 2 million views, shows a young man's creative way of beating the heat. While it was clearly more for laughs than practicality, it's fun to see how the heat has inspired people to think outside the box.