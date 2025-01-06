Things South Africans did during the weekend's heatwave

South Africans are never shy about sharing how the weather makes them feel. Whether it’s rain, sun, snow, or humidity, the weather always manages to stir up strong opinions.

This summer has been particularly intense, with some of the hottest days on record leaving many feeling uncomfortable. Just this weekend, temperatures soared to a blistering 44°C in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

As you might imagine, social media was flooded with reactions to the extreme heat. We came across some hilarious videos of people finding creative ways to beat the heat. While thousands went to the beach to cool down, others fried eggs on the ground.

Check out this video of a beachgoer who pitched a gazebo right into the water to shield herself from the scorching sun – video courtesy of TikTok.