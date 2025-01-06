Things South Africans did during the weekend's heatwave
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We're used to hot weather in KZN, but this weekend was torture on another level.
South Africans are never shy about sharing how the weather makes them feel. Whether it’s rain, sun, snow, or humidity, the weather always manages to stir up strong opinions.
This summer has been particularly intense, with some of the hottest days on record leaving many feeling uncomfortable. Just this weekend, temperatures soared to a blistering 44°C in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
As you might imagine, social media was flooded with reactions to the extreme heat. We came across some hilarious videos of people finding creative ways to beat the heat. While thousands went to the beach to cool down, others fried eggs on the ground.
Check out this video of a beachgoer who pitched a gazebo right into the water to shield herself from the scorching sun – video courtesy of TikTok.
@charmainem02 Only in South Africa 🇿🇦 #Durban #Umhlanga @Brently Perumal @earlchetty ♬ PUSH 2 START - Tyla
Read more: Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches
We can all agree that the heat doesn’t exactly put you in a good mood, especially when you’re sweating in places you never knew could sweat – more so when all you want to do is rest.
One young man shared a fun video showing how he's keeping cool before bed. Of course, it was a joke, because it wouldn’t be the best option once the coolness fades, leaving your pillow damp and uncomfortable.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@breezy.omg Have I lost my mind chat?😭#joke #funny #relatable #fyp ♬ PINK DREADS - i clip whatever
This is a good indicator of just how hot it was this weekend. When you can fry an egg in a pan on the ground, it's safe to say the temperatures were high...
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@everydaylifewithniqita Durban peeps we are frying today 😭😭 #nikibaby28 #everydaylifewithniqita ♬ original sound - Niqita
Image Courtesy of TikTok
