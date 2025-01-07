 ‘Fan-tastic’ beach man leaves locals gobsmacked
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

‘Fan-tastic’ beach man leaves locals gobsmacked

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

A man enjoying the breeze from an electric fan while on the beach has left us with too many unanswered questions.

Man enjoying fan on the beach
Man enjoying fan on the beach / @natheerah_adams / TikTok

A bizarre video from Cape Town has taken TikTok by storm, leaving users scratching their heads and asking: how did he even plug it in?

ALSO READ: Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack

The clip, which has racked up thousands of views, shows a man sitting in front of a moving fan on a sun-kissed beach. The fan appears to be blowing a gentle breeze, keeping the man cool and relaxed as he soaks up the sun.

But here's the kicker: there's no visible power source in sight! No extension cords, no generators, no nothing. It's as if the fan is running on magic. The fan is most likely moving due to the wind in the area rather than being plugged in, but it was still a hilarious sight!

TikTok users are going wild, trying to figure out how the man got the fan to work. Some have joked that he must have used a portable power source, while others speculate that the whole thing is just a clever prank.

One thing's for sure: Beach Fan Man has become an overnight sensation, with many calling him a genius or a wizard. Others are simply enjoying the absurdity of it all. 

Take a look at the video here:

@natheerah_adams Because why😭? #capetown #southafrica #2025 #fyp ♬ original sound - Daiy Abrahams TDM

ALSO READ: Umdloti's upside-down star: Monkey's acrobatics go viral

Here are some of the comments left under the now-viral clip:

Moos🤙🏾👻: "Where's the fan even plugged into?"

chantay van Dieman: "The fact that the fan is blowing (yes I know it's the wind) makes it more hilarious."

Nicholas: "No no, that fan is not plugged in. The actual k*k wind in Cape Town is making the blades turn."

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of TikTok

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

beach Cape Town Fan

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.