Darren Maule's hilarious Top 10 'It's SO Hot...' one liners

It's beginning to feel like summer, and the heatwave has us on the edge of melting.

While most of us tend to complain when the temperatures start to rise, turn up the aircon, and pray for rain, Darren Maule takes a slightly different approach. He doesn’t just accept the heat – he roasts it, turning those sweltering temperatures into comedic gold.

In true Maule fashion, Darren unleashes his top 10 hilarious “It’s So Hot” one-liners, reminding us that no matter how hot it gets, there’s always room for a little humour.

So, grab an ice-cold drink, turn on the fan, and get ready to laugh through the heat.

Here are Darren Maule’s top 10 “It’s So Hot” one-liners that will make you laugh while you sweat:

You know how hot it is right now...

1. It’s so hot that Siri asked me for a glass of water.

2. It’s so hot that when the temperature drops below 29°C, I start to feel chilly.

3. It’s so hot that cows are giving evaporated milk.

4. It’s so hot that our roads have two states: solid and liquid.

5. It’s so hot that I saw a bird pull a worm out of the ground and blow on it.

6. It’s so hot that the King Shaka statue has moved to hanger 12 for shade.

7. It’s so hot that E.L. James’ next book is Fifty Shades of Red.

8. It’s so hot that the water buffalo are now steam buffalo.

9. It’s so hot that Tabasco is now mild sauce.

10. It’s so hot that I saw a squirrel using oven gloves for his nuts.