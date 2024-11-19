Ways to protect yourself from harmful effects of a heatwave
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Do not let the negative parts of the heatwave affect your health. Here is how you can protect yourself.
The heatwave can have harmful effects on your health, especially if you don't take the necessary precautions.
Between 2000 and 2019, studies show approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occur each year, according to the World Health Organization.
Heatwaves can cause hyperthermia, an umbrella term that refers to several conditions that can occur when your body’s heat-regulation system can’t handle the heat in your environment, defines the Healthline.
People who are exposed to high temperatures can suffer from heat stroke, dehydration, heat rash, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion.
Better Health gives the following symptoms of the dire consequences of heatwave conditions:
Dizziness
Weakness
Nausea
Thirst
Headache
Heavy sweating
Pale skin
Muscle cramps
Vomiting
Fainting
Rapid pulse
Confusion or agitation
Loss of consciousness
Profuse sweating or hot
Muscle twitching
Seizures
Rapid breathing
Very high body temperature.
Muscle pains
Spasms usually in the abdomen, arms or legs.
Thirst
Dry mouth
Passing less urine than usual
Dark or strong-smelling urine
Dizziness or headache
Irritability or difficulty thinking clearly.
Tips to help you stay safe in extreme high weather conditions:
- Avoid showering with hot water; rather, take cool showers to decrease your body temperature.
- Avoid exposing yourself to the heat by being outside. Instead, stay indoors and open your windows to let the fresh air in.
- High temperatures can cause your body to be dehydrated. Drink plenty of water.
- Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun.
- If you are outside, stand in the shade to cool down your body's temperature.
- Wear lightweight and light-coloured clothing to prevent your body from absorbing heat through clothes.
- Use air conditioning or a fan for humidity control.
