Girlfriend's cute moment turns awkward on airplane
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A girlfriend thought she was videoing a cute moment of her boyfriend asleep on their flight until she zoomed in and saw a stranger leaning on him...
It's always cute to see couples going on holiday together. Nowadays, we see younger and younger couples travelling the world together.
They are not waiting for their retirement to travel but instead seize the moment and go on adventures together. Many of these couples share their travels on social media. Things took a turn for the awkward for one young woman who was trying to capture a cute selfie moment.
While her boyfriend was asleep on their flight, she decided to take a snap. At first, it was cute, but then, after a moment, she realised that her boyfriend, who was in the middle seat on their flight, was sharing a cute moment with a complete stranger.
Watch the video below when she makes the awkward discovery - courtesy of TikTok.
@brown.and.blondi Oh😃let me just jump off the plane. #fyp #funny#viral #foryou #trending #couples ♬ original sound - 🤘🤘🤘
It was all in the name of fun, but some people took it too far when they trolled the woman, saying that her boyfriend looked like he matched better with the other passenger.
People can be so mean, but she remained composed throughout all the negative talk and didn't respond.
Her love story with her boyfriend is sweet; they have known each other since they were thirteen.
It seems her boyfriend has a sleeping problem - check out this video collage on TikTok of him sleeping everywhere they went.
@brown.and.blondi The timelaspe i did of him sleeping😭 #fyp #foryou #trending #viral #funny #boyfriend #couples #couplegoals #traveltiktok #funnyvideo ♬ Comforting - Noah
Image Courtesy of TikTok
