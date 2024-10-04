That time an airline CEO wanted to charge for toilet use

You don't often consider paying extra for toilet use when buying an air ticket.

But there was a time, in 2012, when the CEO of Ryanair (an Irish airline) proposed charging passengers to use the toilet. His reasoning stemmed from the three toilets on Ryanair planes, which he proposed removing so that he could fit in more seats on the plane and save customers on airfare throughout the year.

His confidence in speaking about this was fair as he said he wanted to save the consumer money, but he revealed more in an interview. He explained how he tried to introduce 'standing' seats to passengers who would pay a fraction of the cost of a seated passenger.