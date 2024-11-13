 Dis-Chem selling famous 'Dubai Chocolate' for R400
Updated | By East Coast Radio

The viral 'Dubai Chocolate' that left social media enthusiasts in a frenzy earlier this year is available at selected Dis-Chem Pharmacies. 

A slab of Dubai Chocolate lying on a table
A slab of Dubai Chocolate lying on a table/TikTok Screenshot/dischem_pharmacies

The big hoo-ha surrounding this viral chocolate was its very appealing pistachio filling. As nut and chocolate lovers might profess, the delicious taste of pistachio and chocolate isn't for everyone. 

Earlier this year, social media users were paying hefty prices to get their hands on this viral chocolate; South Africans paid up to R1,000 for a slab of this sought-after chocolate. 

Now, Dis-Chem Pharmacies daringly shared that they are stocking Dubai Chocolate, which, as you might imagine, caused a stir on social media. They announced that the chocolate is available at selected stores and will "leave you wanting more..." 

At that price, we're not so sure. 

Watch the video from TikTok below. 

@dischem_pharmacies It's FINALLY here... You've seen it on TikTok, and now it's in-store. The viral Dubai chocolate is now available at Dis-Chem stores! Indulge in the decadent flavour of the Bind Dubai City Chocolate. Made with premium ingredients, this luxurious treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more. Available at selected stores. #DisChem #DubaiToDisChem ﻿#BindChocolate ♬ original sound - Dis-Chem

The chocolate is being sold for R399,99 at Dis-Chem, and people are wondering whether they should try it for that price. One person wrote, "I tried it; it tastes like those candles that we light at church."

A woman named Olivia Dennis went to her Dis-Chem and bought the chocolate. She shared a video of her and one of the staff members at Dis-Chem trying it out. Here's what they had to say. 

Video courtesy of TikTok

@livy_dennis #dubaichocolatebar #dischemsouthafrica #foodies #rating #fyp #dischemirenelink @Rayne ♬ original sound - Olivia Dennis

Image Courtesy of TikTok

