Dis-Chem selling famous 'Dubai Chocolate' for R400

The viral Dubai chocolate that gripped social media users earlier this year has made its way to South African Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

The big hoo-ha surrounding this viral chocolate was its very appealing pistachio filling. As nut and chocolate lovers might profess, the delicious taste of pistachio and chocolate isn't for everyone.

Earlier this year, social media users were paying hefty prices to get their hands on this viral chocolate; South Africans paid up to R1,000 for a slab of this sought-after chocolate.

Now, Dis-Chem Pharmacies daringly shared that they are stocking Dubai Chocolate, which, as you might imagine, caused a stir on social media. They announced that the chocolate is available at selected stores and will "leave you wanting more..."

At that price, we're not so sure.