This couple has restored our faith in humanity

Couple find wallet at airport and restore our faith in humanity
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The spirit of humanity, kindness, and goodwill is alive and well.
There has been scam story after scam story recently, and as much as we know that staying aware is essential in this world, it's also important to remember that not all people have bad intentions.
We came across a feel-good story that reminded us that good people exist. A couple found a wallet at Cape Town International and went out of their way to try to find its owner.
The couple, C’nethemba Dastile-Bolani and Luvuyo Lakel Bolani, came across a wallet at the airport. Upon searching the wallet, they were unable to find a proper form of identification other than a bank card and cash.
The Bolanis didn't stop because the wallet didn't include identification. Instead of giving up, as some might've, they decided to deposit the money into his bank account, considering they had his account details on his bank card.
It was a wholesome affair that sat well with many people on social media who praised their kindness. Not many people would take the time to help a stranger out, but the Bolanis are proof that we all can do better.
Mzansi celebrated their honesty and hailed their act as a perfect example of Ubuntu.
- "Wow it rare to find people with spirit of UBUNTU...Thixo anisikelele."
- "Wow you're both blessed by just thinking about doing there right thing. God be with you guys."
- "Ooh cc you guys did well."
