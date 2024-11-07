This couple has restored our faith in humanity

There has been scam story after scam story recently, and as much as we know that staying aware is essential in this world, it's also important to remember that not all people have bad intentions.

We came across a feel-good story that reminded us that good people exist. A couple found a wallet at Cape Town International and went out of their way to try to find its owner.

The couple, C’nethemba Dastile-Bolani and Luvuyo Lakel Bolani, came across a wallet at the airport. Upon searching the wallet, they were unable to find a proper form of identification other than a bank card and cash.