Many relationships start with the talking stage where the interested parties engage in conversations to get to know each other. This is normally the beginning phase of a relationship. The talking moves to formalising the relationship.

However, over the years, there has been an increase in 'situationships'—romantic or sexual relationships that are not considered to be formal or established.

The latest trend is the just-talking situationship.

According to the Institution for Family Studies, 'instead of asking and being asked out on dates, most emerging adults seem to be focused on communicating through text messages, Snapchat, and other forms of social media'.

In this type of relationship, the two parties involved might never verbalise that they are in a relationship, but they might get intimate physically.

One source speaking to Glamour described the new trend of just-talking relationships as “basically doing everything that is required of a relationship without the relationship title".

If one party is caught chatting to others or entertaining other people, the other person might feel cheated on.

Signs that you are in a just-talking relationship:

- You chat 24/7

Not a day goes by without the two of you chatting, and you have an expectation the person must constantly text or call you unless he/she is is really held up.

- You get mad when there is no text/call

If it happens that the person does not call/text you without an explanation, you get worked up. This can even result in a confrontation or an argument.

- You want accountability

You expect the person to account to you about their whereabouts/what they get up to, as a partner would.

- You constantly tell each other romantic things

Words such as 'I love you' or calling each other romantic names are a norm in your relationship.

- You feel like you are boyfriend and girlfriend

Although you haven't officially declared that you are in a relationship, you feel like you are in a relationship with each other and might have an expectation that the relationship will move to the next level such as marriage.

- You engage in romantic activities

Like any normal relationship, you might kiss or get intimate without finding it awkward because, subconsciously, you view yourselves as a couple.

- Emotional distancing might feel like a breakup

If one party starts to become distant, you might experience symptoms of a heartbreak.

