Durbanites celebrate the Tazz with Christmas lights
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We love how invested Durbanites are when celebrating the Christmas festivities...
The Durban North Pole House and the Trail of Lights have influenced motorists to light things up.
We've always been a city that enjoys some lights and decorations during the festive season. The days of driving through Durban's West Street (now referred to as Dr Pixley kaSeme Street) to see the Christmas lights have been etched in our memories and bring us such nostalgia.
Nowadays, you see the Christmas lights everywhere you go and it has become a norm. Usually, one might say that when something becomes a norm, then it loses its sense of magic, but we do not concur.
When we see Christmas lights, something sets off inside of us and we feel like kids again.
Yesterday's video on social media proved that we are not the only ones who feel this way. It might just be a Durbanite thing if not a South African thing...
In the video, we see a silver Toyota Tazz moving through a car park decorated with Christmas lights. The car is dressed for Christmas, and it is evident that the driver is feeling the spirit of the festivities. The location of the car is not provided but it looks like it is somewhere in Umhlanga.
However, it pays to mention that we hardly think this is legal. As much as we may not encourage this, we have to admit that it was a pleasant sight amidst all the festive cheer. It matches the energy of most Durbanites.
- "I love it...gives a vibe for Decembering...awesome...don't worry about hating trolls...live life."
- "Great love it."
- "Yassis, some people taking pimp my ride way too seriously."
- "Come to Tongaat to see a real Christmas Tazz."
- "It's pretty cool for December.... The car owner needs to display at the botanical light garden show."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@_.simplysimone._ Rely on South Africans to bring the Christmas Vibes 🤣🎄 #durbanchristmas #pimpedcar #christmaslightscar ♬ New To You - Calvin Harris & Normani & Tinashe & Offset
Image Courtesy of TikTok
