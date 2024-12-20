Durbanites celebrate the Tazz with Christmas lights

The Durban North Pole House and the Trail of Lights have influenced motorists to light things up.

We've always been a city that enjoys some lights and decorations during the festive season. The days of driving through Durban's West Street (now referred to as Dr Pixley kaSeme Street) to see the Christmas lights have been etched in our memories and bring us such nostalgia.

Nowadays, you see the Christmas lights everywhere you go and it has become a norm. Usually, one might say that when something becomes a norm, then it loses its sense of magic, but we do not concur.

When we see Christmas lights, something sets off inside of us and we feel like kids again.