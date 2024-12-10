"ECR is the reason we started": Durban North Pole lights up
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting the Durban North Pole, a dazzling display of Christmas lights open to visit for free every night from 7 pm.
'Tis the season to be jolly! What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting the Durban North Pole, a house in KZN that's transformed into a festive wonderland with stunning Christmas lights?
Every night from 7 pm to 9 pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 7 pm to 10/11 pm on Friday and Saturday (weather permitting), the Durban North Pole comes alive with a dazzling display of lights that's sure to mesmerise visitors of all ages.
The best part? Admission is free! However, donations are welcome, and proceeds will go to an orphanage in Welbedacht.
The Durban North Pole is located at 27 Somerset Drive in Umhlanga – it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.
As the owners of the Durban North Pole so aptly put it, "ECR is the reason we started!" Inspired by the ECR Big Switch in 2006, they've been lighting up the night for their community ever since.
So why not visit and experience the magic of the Durban North Pole for yourself?
