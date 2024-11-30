Follow the Trail of Lights at the Durban Botanic Gardens

Light up your festive season at the Trail of Lights this December at the Durban Botanic Gardens

Light up your festive season at the Trail of Lights this December at the Durban Botanic Gardens

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there’s no better way to spend it with family and friends. If you’re looking for a fun, festive way to light up your December; the Trail of Lights at Durban’s Botanic Gardens is the ultimate holiday experience for you and the kids. The Trail of Lights is open to everyone from December 6, 2024 until January 3, 2025. The Trail of Lights is open to everyone from December 6, 2024 until January 3, 2025.



@dbntrailoflights

This dazzling spectacle offers family-friendly activities, enchanting light displays and a touch of sensational magic that’s perfect for all ages. Enjoy the immersive displays as you walk through tunnels of light, sparkling pathways and a festive-themed wonderland that’s bound to leave you in awe. Relish the plethora of delicious treats from the many food stalls and listen to live music, courtesy of some of Durban’s top young talents. You may even find yourself coming back night after night to experience these stunning installations that make for an unforgettable family experience Oh, and children aged 2 years and under enter for FREE.