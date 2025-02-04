Durbanite assesses beach after being away for a year

"There's a freaking diaper in this bush over here..."

"There's a freaking diaper in this bush over here..."

Leaving home is never easy, and returning to find everything changed can be even harder. Sometimes, the change is more than just physical – you might realise you've changed more than your surroundings. But for one Durbanite, the change she experienced after returning to find her beloved beach in a state of disaster was a case of absolute disappointment. We've always had bragging rights when it comes to our beaches, but in recent years, that pride has faded.

The decline has been gradual, and when you live here, it's easy to overlook how bad things have become. But stepping away and coming back? That makes the difference impossible to ignore.

Hannah Atkinson spent a year away in Cape Town, only to return and find her favourite beach had lost its magic. After going through some of her content, one thing is clear – Atkinson is the definition of genuine. She tells it like it is, a trait many South Africans appreciate (we said many, so please don't bite our heads off). While some of our beaches still shine, many have suffered due to neglect – not just from authorities but from beachgoers themselves. It’s easy to point fingers, but have we taken responsibility for how our own actions contribute to the mess? Remember the discovery of those alleged "poo balls" in early January? Watch as Atkinson visits Durban's beachfront and is shocked to find a discarded nappy among the plants – video courtesy of TikTok. Please note that this video contains language that may be sensitive to some viewers.

It felt like we were experiencing her disappointment firsthand as she spoke about "not living her best life" – because isn’t that what a beach day is supposed to be about? People came through in the comments to share their opinions.

"Municipality this municipality that, the people make it dirty and leave it then complain that the municipality has failed them but the people fail to pick up after them."

"Guys are no longer respecting our beaches."

"It's been a disaster since the December holidays... the filth. We only lived in Durban because we used to love the beach, and this December made us realise the reason was gone."

"This breaks my heart."

"My daughter and i walk in our road picking up litter and the next week the place is messed up. Littering needs to be a subject at school."

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of TikTok