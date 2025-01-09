Holidaymakers have left KZN beaches in a hot mess
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
With the talks of "poo balls" and all things disgusting at our beaches, we are sad to see the aftermath of the December holidays.
The KwaZulu Natal beaches have been left in a state of horror as holidaymakers make their way home.
Some beaches have been left in the most unsanitary conditions, leaving locals disappointed by the lack of responsibility displayed by beachgoers this holiday season. We cannot just blame out-of-town visitors. Many KZN'ers also frequented the beach during the holidays.
After alleged reports of faeces lying on the Umhlanga Beach shore were spread on social media, the authorities were forced to speed up their investigation of the unidentified balls in the sand. Social media users assumed this was human waste, but authorities have revealed that these balls are "solid particles that are fats, likely originating from food establishments."
Watch the video that made people believe this was faecal matter - courtesy of TikTok.
@breakingsanews #fyp #SAMA28 #incaseyoumissedit #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #newsstories #makemeviral #follow #like #incaseyoudidntknow ♬ original sound - breakingsanews
Read more: Mystery objects close two Umhlanga beaches
Another video shared on social media by a local beachgoer was disheartening to watch. In it, we see the aftermath of beachgoers improperly disposing of litter around the beach sand.
The video is said to have been taken at the Umhlanga beach and it looks bleak for locals who want to get back into their beach walks and routines as holidaymakers make their way out of town.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@shaunandbrody uMhlanga’s beaches are in crisis. Water quality is worsening, with E. coli contamination making swimming unsafe. The municipality seems to be ignoring the issue, leaving these once-beautiful beaches in a shocking state. #ecoli #umhlanga #durban ♬ original sound - Adventures With Shaun & Brody
How can we unite as a community and take responsibility for our once-beautiful beaches?
- Organise a planning committee of volunteers for a beach clean-up. Assign roles in coordination, communication, and management.
- Partner with local companies, schools, and non-profit organisations (this could help with exposure for the clean-ups, attracting more volunteers, and donating clean-up materials). Reach out to the municipality for permission and support.
- Set timelines and goals—set dates for the beach clean-up based on the state of the beach being cleaned. Be reasonable and set achievable targets.
- Spread the word - create an events page on social media and help spread the word about the beach clean-ups.
- On the ground - at the beach clean-ups, communicate efficiently with the volunteers, and be thankful and motivational. Split people up into different areas and give them direction.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
