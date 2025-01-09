Holidaymakers have left KZN beaches in a hot mess

The KwaZulu Natal beaches have been left in a state of horror as holidaymakers make their way home.

Some beaches have been left in the most unsanitary conditions, leaving locals disappointed by the lack of responsibility displayed by beachgoers this holiday season. We cannot just blame out-of-town visitors. Many KZN'ers also frequented the beach during the holidays.

After alleged reports of faeces lying on the Umhlanga Beach shore were spread on social media, the authorities were forced to speed up their investigation of the unidentified balls in the sand. Social media users assumed this was human waste, but authorities have revealed that these balls are "solid particles that are fats, likely originating from food establishments."

Watch the video that made people believe this was faecal matter - courtesy of TikTok.