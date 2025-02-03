Father ‘only wants son’s body’ after Umzumbe drowning

Fifteen-year-old Amaan Khan has been missing since Saturday.

He was part of a group believed to have been caught in rip currents.

Khan's uncle, Asif, tragically died trying to save him.

Police say a third victim was rushed to the hospital while the search for Amaan's body is still ongoing.

The boy’s father, Salim Adam, says they were simply enjoying a family outing when the tragedy occurred.

He says his son was an avid cricketer.

"If you see anything, please notify me. I just wish we can retrieve his body. If we can have his body, and Islamically, we can do our last rite, and so we can move on."

On his brother-in-law, Asif, he called the eThekwini Metro cop a hero.

Asif was laid to rest on Sunday.

