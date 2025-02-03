Father ‘only wants son’s body’ after Umzumbe drowning
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A distraught father,
whose child is presumed drowned at a beach near Umzumbe on the South Coast,
says he just wants his son's body back.
A distraught father, whose child is presumed drowned at a beach near Umzumbe on the South Coast, says he just wants his son's body back.
Fifteen-year-old Amaan Khan has been missing since Saturday.
He was part of a group believed to have been caught in rip currents.
Khan's uncle, Asif, tragically died trying to save him.
Police say a third victim was rushed to the hospital while the search for Amaan's body is still ongoing.
READ: Search continues for teen at Umzumbe Beach
The boy’s father, Salim Adam, says they were simply enjoying a family outing when the tragedy occurred.
He says his son was an avid cricketer.
"If you see anything, please notify me. I just wish we can retrieve his body. If we can have his body, and Islamically, we can do our last rite, and so we can move on."
On his brother-in-law, Asif, he called the eThekwini Metro cop a hero.
Asif was laid to rest on Sunday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Tell me you're South African without telling me - flies!
Why are there so many flies? We expect them but there are just too many ...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
You have to bring out food locks when living with siblings
A fun video shows how you have to take extreme measures to protect your ...Danny Guselli an hour ago