How did this Durbanite get out of this parking?

We love how lighthearted this was, but on a serious note, have you ever done something and been left wondering how you managed it?

It's not unusual to encounter at least one driver who struggles with parking. While more people might curse and gesture at these drivers, we recently came across one who truly impressed us.

The typical assumption about drivers who don't park properly – leaving enough space on either side or staying within the white lines – is that they simply can't drive well. However, what we often overlook are two things: Sometimes, these drivers are being strategic, parking in a way that protects their car from being hit. They can occasionally work parking miracles, fitting their car into spaces you'd never think possible.

One such example was caught in what appears to be the Gateway parking lot. Digital content creator Caitlin Hood showed us that even cars can live on the edge. In the video, Caitlin’s car is seen squeezed tightly into a parking space beside a pillar. The car tyre is super close to the pillar, yet the car remains unscathed, with no visible scratches or dents. We couldn’t help but love the comment from her friend, who was filming the moment: "This gap is the amount of money I have left to last me till January." Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.





This is a classic example of how some drivers have a remarkable ability to get themselves into tricky situations without causing any damage to their vehicles. It's definitely a talent. We're not sure how Caitlin got out of the parking space – but it's something we would've loved to see.

Check out some of the comments below. "I want to see how you reversed out."

"Now I feel better about my parking skills."

"if you remove the pillar and focus on the markings on the floor, she nailed it 😂. also she has potential for being a taxi driver."

"How tight my December budget looked."

Image Courtesy of TikTok