Durban beachgoers meet the 'Night Light' jellyfish

Early risers in Durban this weekend were greeted by a beautiful sight: a bloom of bioluminescent mauve stinger jellyfish, also known as night light jellyfish, washing ashore.

Early risers in Durban this weekend were greeted by a beautiful sight: a bloom of bioluminescent mauve stinger jellyfish, also known as night light jellyfish, washing ashore.

Over the weekend, these stunning jellyfish made an unexpected appearance on the city’s beaches. Typically found farther out at sea, their presence near the shoreline was likely due to recent strong winds pushing them closer to land.

Tim Smith, an aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), explained the phenomenon: “The recent strong winds we’ve been experiencing over the past few days probably pushed them close to the shore.” While the KZN coastline falls within their natural distribution, mauve stinger jellyfish are a pelagic species and rarely venture so near to the shore, according to SAAMBR. In their natural habitat, they feed on planktonic material, including eggs and larvae of small invertebrates. They're also preyed upon by turtles and larger jellyfish in KZN waters.



These jellyfish are bioluminescent, producing a small amount of light that's usually only visible at night – hence their nickname "Night Light Jellyfish".

They can sting on contact, even after they've washed up on the beach. If you get stung, make sure you rinse the affected area continuously with warm water until the pain subsides. “Although severe reactions are uncommon, prolonged side effects should be treated by a medical professional,” SAAMBR said in a statement on social media.

Image courtesy of Instagram

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO