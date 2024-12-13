Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December

Only a true Durbanite can fully express the frustrations of encountering couples at the malls during Christmas shopping.

Of course, at any other time of year, it might be disruptive yet somewhat forgivable to come across a couple determined to hold hands while weaving through the crowds. But, during the festive season, it can be a tad more annoying.

Look, we're all for love – we love love, and it makes the world go around, along with money. But when you're rushing to the cashier or trying to navigate through aisles, coming across a couple strolling hand-in-hand can feel inconsiderate to those around you who are just trying to get things done.