Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy places? Not according to this Durbanite.
Only a true Durbanite can fully express the frustrations of encountering couples at the malls during Christmas shopping.
Of course, at any other time of year, it might be disruptive yet somewhat forgivable to come across a couple determined to hold hands while weaving through the crowds. But, during the festive season, it can be a tad more annoying.
Look, we're all for love – we love love, and it makes the world go around, along with money. But when you're rushing to the cashier or trying to navigate through aisles, coming across a couple strolling hand-in-hand can feel inconsiderate to those around you who are just trying to get things done.
This topic was brought to our attention by a Durban man from Amanzimtoti, known as Giggzy, who often posts relatable and humorous content.
Recently, he delivered a PSA (Public Service Announcement) on TikTok, calling out couples who insist on holding hands in crowded public spaces. Where's the reasoning in this?
He was clearly passionate, and while we could sense some frustration in his tone, we have to agree – couples holding hands in busy places should be more mindful of their surroundings. If you want to enjoy uninterrupted hand-holding, save it for a walk on the beach or the promenade. Leave it for those special moments, and out of the way of shoppers.
Listen to what he had to say in his TikTok video below.
@giggzy31 PSA: for Couples in a mall in a busy mall #psa #couplesgoals #malls #holidayseason #december #blackfriday @theKeegz ♬ SCR34M - K.N.
Image Courtesy of iStock
