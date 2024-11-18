Grass cutters find a baby in a packet in Amanzimtoti

The community of Amanzimtoti and Operation Bobbi Bear came together to bring this newborn baby back to life.

With a heavy heart, we read the story of a newborn baby being abandoned in Amanzimtoti on the Operation Bobbi Bear Facebook page. The baby was found on 13 November 2024 by grass cutters, who found her inside a white plastic packet. At an estimated four hours old, this little fighter had a community of people backing her, and she proved she was a fighter. The team at Operation Bobbi Bear are a charitable organisation that helps provide a haven for kids who seek refuge from abuse. They were contacted last Wednesday when the newborn was found and handed in at a hardware store. The Facebook post read: "I was born in a plastic packet…..Please live, baby… keep breathing…help is on the way. When we receive an urgent call begging for help, we drop everything and go. A newborn baby girl is found by grass cutters left in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord just pulled off, but thankfully still breathing. We get to the hardware where she was handed in, in her little packet, and we start begging her to keep fighting."

The team was not about to lose this little fighter, so they called for help. Dalene Crawford from Toti Community Assist [TCA], Bevan Van Vuuren, and Bobby Hale carried a space blanket, and an ambulance sent by Mfundo, Fast Care Ambulance, all rushed to the hardware store to help the baby. The post on Facebook read: "Slowly, the warm waterbed she is so tightly attached to starts warming her little body, and Michelle hands her to Bevan, who wraps her up warmly in a space blanket. Finally, she lets out a tiny cry. Baby, you are now in the best hands possible – you are a true little fighter, and I just know that you felt the love of the people surrounding you in the back of that hardware today. We all stand and watch as the ambulance leaves with her to the hospital, and emotions overwhelm us all."

On Thursday, 14 November 2024, Operation Bobbi Bear provided an update on the baby girl, saying that she was doing well. She was taken to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital and is "receiving the best care". They also said that many people contacted them asking if they could adopt the baby, but this little child's overall well-being and safety are taking priority at present. "Investigations are happening, a criminal case has been opened, the police first need to try and locate the mother, baby needs to be medically cleared, and Social workers and the court will get involved. She has no records, no birth certificate or clinic card; in essence, she does not “exist” right now. All of this will take time, and for her own safety, she will have to be kept very safe until all of this has happened and finalized. Child trafficking in South Africa is huge and a little angel like this is so at risk, having no documentation and has to be kept safe." (Facebook) Investigations are underway, with the authorities on high alert to locate the baby's mother. The Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga said: "With all the awareness of children’s care and the support that has been made available by the government, we are extremely disappointed by this incident. We are pleased that the child is safe and now in good hands." (IOL)

Despite the many resources available to pregnant mothers, including the option of adoption, incidents like this continue to occur. It highlights a critical gap in support systems and the ongoing challenges that some individuals face. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness, better outreach, and more accessible resources for those in crisis, to prevent such situations and ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children - Adeshini Naicker, Childline KwaZulu-Natal director

