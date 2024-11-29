3 Essential shopping safety tips you need to know

From online scams to in-store distractions, there are many ways criminals target shoppers. Here are some tips to stay safe and secure.

Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, your safety should always come first. Home Hawks Neighbourhood Watch in Umhlanga Rocks shares these vital tips:

Online Shopping Stick to official websites or trusted platforms. Scammers often use fake emails with bogus website links, so always verify directly with the retailer instead of clicking unfamiliar links. Protect your personal and banking details by shopping only on secure Wi-Fi networks.

In-Store Shopping Be aware of your surroundings. Scammers often create distractions to steal handbags or personal items. Keep your belongings secure at all times. After shopping, check your receipts carefully to ensure you’ve been charged correctly and that the amounts match your purchases.

Child Safety in Malls Dress your kids in bright clothes to make them easier to spot in crowded areas. Establish a safe, easy-to-find meeting spot in case you get separated. Teach your children to be cautious around strangers, and advise them not to take anything from or follow anyone they don’t know. By staying alert and following these simple steps, you can make your shopping experience safer and more enjoyable for the whole family.

