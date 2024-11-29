 3 Essential shopping safety tips you need to know
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

3 Essential shopping safety tips you need to know

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

From online scams to in-store distractions, there are many ways criminals target shoppers. Here are some tips to stay safe and secure.

Queue outside store
Queue outside store / iStock

Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, your safety should always come first. Home Hawks Neighbourhood Watch in Umhlanga Rocks shares these vital tips:

ALSO READ: Black Friday: Online shopping safety

Online Shopping

Stick to official websites or trusted platforms. Scammers often use fake emails with bogus website links, so always verify directly with the retailer instead of clicking unfamiliar links. Protect your personal and banking details by shopping only on secure Wi-Fi networks.

In-Store Shopping 

Be aware of your surroundings. Scammers often create distractions to steal handbags or personal items. Keep your belongings secure at all times. After shopping, check your receipts carefully to ensure you’ve been charged correctly and that the amounts match your purchases.

ALSO READ: Last minute 'Black Friday' tips

Child Safety in Malls

Dress your kids in bright clothes to make them easier to spot in crowded areas. Establish a safe, easy-to-find meeting spot in case you get separated. Teach your children to be cautious around strangers, and advise them not to take anything from or follow anyone they don’t know.

By staying alert and following these simple steps, you can make your shopping experience safer and more enjoyable for the whole family.

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

tips safety shopping

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.