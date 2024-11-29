Durban woman has beef with the Bakers Man
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A Durban woman has
expressed concerns over the change to the Choice Assorted box on social
media.
A Durban woman has expressed concerns over the change to the Choice Assorted box on social media.
During the festive season, South Africans enjoy certain delicacies and special treats.
One of these iconic (and very popular) treats happens to be the Bakers Choice Assorted Biscuit Range. This nostalgic brand evokes fond memories, with each family member typically having a favourite to look forward to when opening up the large holiday box.
In October, the Choice Assorted biscuits were in the spotlight due to their hefty price tags. Now, a Durban woman has put them back in the hot seat.
A woman, who calls herself a proud Durbanite, took to social media with what she called a 'public service announcement', passionately expressing her concerns about the Bakers Choice Assorted box.
She shared that she wanted to treat herself, so she bought a box of Choice Assorted ahead of the festivities. However, to her disappointment, she discovered the selection had changed.
Her main complaint was the layout of the Choice Assorted biscuits, particularly the missing Romany Tarte.
She has beef with the Bakers Man, and we don’t blame her. Most South Africans struggle with change, so don't remove our favourite snacks without asking for our input first.
See some of the favourites below from Facebook. Which one is your favourite? Check out the poll below.
Read more: St. Margaret's Christmas Night Market
Watch her video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@thejourneyofbeencalzd I swear every year this biscuit arrangement changes.....As for the price let's not even go there 😔#durbanistheplacetobe #durbancreators #thecoloredian #straighttalker #coloredgirls #durbantiktokkers #thejourneyofbeencalzd #durbanite #durbantiktok #colored #straighttalk #choiceassortedbiscuit #choiceassortedbiscuitmeeting🤣🤣 ♬ original sound - thejourneyofbeencalzd
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu 29 minutes ago
-
Emotional throwback: Siya Kolisi praises Rachel’s strength
“She believed in me when I couldn’t”. An emotional throwback video of Si...Stacey & J Sbu 33 minutes ago