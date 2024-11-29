Durban woman has beef with the Bakers Man

In October, the Choice Assorted biscuits were in the spotlight due to their hefty price tags. Now, a Durban woman has put them back in the hot seat.

One of these iconic (and very popular) treats happens to be the Bakers Choice Assorted Biscuit Range . This nostalgic brand evokes fond memories, with each family member typically having a favourite to look forward to when opening up the large holiday box.

During the festive season, South Africans enjoy certain delicacies and special treats.

A woman, who calls herself a proud Durbanite, took to social media with what she called a 'public service announcement', passionately expressing her concerns about the Bakers Choice Assorted box.

She shared that she wanted to treat herself, so she bought a box of Choice Assorted ahead of the festivities. However, to her disappointment, she discovered the selection had changed.

Her main complaint was the layout of the Choice Assorted biscuits, particularly the missing Romany Tarte.

She has beef with the Bakers Man, and we don’t blame her. Most South Africans struggle with change, so don't remove our favourite snacks without asking for our input first.

See some of the favourites below from Facebook. Which one is your favourite? Check out the poll below.