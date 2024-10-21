Love with a side of steak: Spur proposal warms hearts online

The proposal went down at the popular steakhouse and family restaurant Spur.

In the clip, shared on TikTok, a young man can be seen asking his girlfriend if she would like to be his wife.

Read More: Mzansi is all for this couple after SPUR proposal

The 52-second clip was posted on the short-form video-sharing app by Frandoline Fillis. It starts with a smiley member of Spur’s staff serving a dessert. The cute part? The dessert has an engagement ring on top of it.

Frandoline immediately saw the ring and it looked as though the tears immediately started flowing.

Her now fiance then took the ring off the top of the dessert before asking her to stand up. A few moments later, he assumes the proposal position (on one knee) and asks the question she’s been waiting to hear.

Frandoline stretched her arm out and accepted his proposal, struggling to get words out of her mouth. The newly engaged couple then shared a sweet kiss and hug as the staff at Spur rejoiced.

At the time of publishing, the video garnered over 480,000 views, more than 35,000 likes and over 600 comments.