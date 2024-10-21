Love with a side of steak: Spur proposal warms hearts online
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A viral Spur proposal video sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, with some celebrating and others questioning the venue choice.
A viral Spur proposal video sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, with some celebrating and others questioning the venue choice.
A proposal at a family restaurant went viral online as South Africans shared a mix of emotions.
In the clip, shared on TikTok, a young man can be seen asking his girlfriend if she would like to be his wife.
The proposal went down at the popular steakhouse and family restaurant Spur.
The 52-second clip was posted on the short-form video-sharing app by Frandoline Fillis. It starts with a smiley member of Spur’s staff serving a dessert. The cute part? The dessert has an engagement ring on top of it.
Frandoline immediately saw the ring and it looked as though the tears immediately started flowing.
Her now fiance then took the ring off the top of the dessert before asking her to stand up. A few moments later, he assumes the proposal position (on one knee) and asks the question she’s been waiting to hear.
Frandoline stretched her arm out and accepted his proposal, struggling to get words out of her mouth. The newly engaged couple then shared a sweet kiss and hug as the staff at Spur rejoiced.
At the time of publishing, the video garnered over 480,000 views, more than 35,000 likes and over 600 comments.
The post was captioned:
"I love you so much my love, the best day of my life.”
@frandolinefillis
I love you so much my love the best day of my life🥹❤️❤️😘😘♬ original sound - Frandoline Fillis🤗💋
While some TikTokers celebrated with the soon-to-be-wed couple, others questioned his choice of venue. Check out some of the comments here:
👑🇿🇦Geetheexclusive🇿🇦👑 said:
“I wanna see if spur is gonna match the energy of the KFC proposal.”
Angelique commented:
“Crying for strangers again 🥺”
Wake Up SA commented:
“Really. In Spur…” to which Frandoline responded with “So what🤷♀️”
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Durban woman warns people about remote jamming in Umhlanga
Remote jamming is very real and prevalent, unfortunately.Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Three popcorn treats for the rainy weather
This sort of weather always calls for warm blankies, a fun movie, and lo...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago