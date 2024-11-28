St. Margaret's Christmas Night Market
Updated | By East Coast Radio
An annual fundraising event that gets the community in the Christmas spirit.
As we rally the troops to fill our Christmas itineraries, we must consider something for everyone.
This Friday evening, there's a great event to visit with the whole family that promises to be fun. The St. Margaret's Anglican Church is hosting its annual Christmas Night Market and everyone is welcome.
This fundraising event is for the community and provides small businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell their goods in a safe space.
Debbie Russell, the coordinator of the market, told The North Glen News: “It’s an annual event and one really for the community. We felt this would be a great way to support small businesses and entrepreneurs and give them an outlet. We want to give the granny who knits at home or young entrepreneurs a chance to try and sell their goods. The evening is also a fun, festive time for the community to come and browse and support these stalls."
Small business owners will be able to display their items to the community and people can get ahead with some Christmas shopping.
The details about the event are as follows:
- Date: 29 November 2024
- Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
- Venue: 11 Delaware Avenue - St. Margaret's Church
Image Courtesy of Facebook
