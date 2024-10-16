What?! Choice Assorted biscuits now carry hefty price tag
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The price of the biscuits, known to be eaten during the holiday season, has sent locals into a frenzy!
The price of the biscuits, known to be eaten during the holiday season, has sent locals into a frenzy!
The holiday season in South Africa is synonymous with a few key things: family gatherings, the smell of roasted meats, and, of course, that iconic Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits.
For decades, this tin of treats has found its way into homes across the country, sitting proudly on Christmas tables, ready to be passed around.
However, this year, something else is being passed around - the shock! That same beloved box now comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of R369.99!
For many South Africans, this isn't just a festive treat, it's a holiday tradition.
The crisp wafers and Lemon Creams are more than just snacks, they’re memories, the kind that transport you back to childhood Christmases. But at almost R370 a pop, even the most die-hard fans are taking a step back.
The outcry has spread across social media, with people sharing memes and lamenting that Christmas just won’t be the same without the biscuits they’ve grown up with.
Some even joke that Bakers is asking them to take out a personal loan just to afford a tin this year. Others have sworn off the tradition altogether, opting for homemade versions or smaller, more affordable treats.
Check out the post shared by @_NMabaso and some of the comments below:
@JahLif said:
“The universe is helping me stick to my new journey of cutting out processed sugar.”
@Thabojs commented:
“Payment by instalment loading…”
“In 2 years time it’ll be R500.”
Asoze! pic.twitter.com/U2GNHxAXvV— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 14, 2024
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Main image courtesy of X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Wellbeing tips for matriculants and their parents
If we've learnt anything since our years of studies, being prepared gets...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Meet Zama Gumede, a self-taught Durban designer
This week's Woman Crush Wednesday teaches us that we can persevere despi...Carol Ofori an hour ago