What?! Choice Assorted biscuits now carry hefty price tag

For decades, this tin of treats has found its way into homes across the country, sitting proudly on Christmas tables, ready to be passed around.

The holiday season in South Africa is synonymous with a few key things: family gatherings, the smell of roasted meats, and, of course, that iconic Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits.

However, this year, something else is being passed around - the shock! That same beloved box now comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of R369.99!

For many South Africans, this isn't just a festive treat, it's a holiday tradition.

The crisp wafers and Lemon Creams are more than just snacks, they’re memories, the kind that transport you back to childhood Christmases. But at almost R370 a pop, even the most die-hard fans are taking a step back.

The outcry has spread across social media, with people sharing memes and lamenting that Christmas just won’t be the same without the biscuits they’ve grown up with.

Some even joke that Bakers is asking them to take out a personal loan just to afford a tin this year. Others have sworn off the tradition altogether, opting for homemade versions or smaller, more affordable treats.