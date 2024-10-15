Durbanites experience interesting rickshaw ride
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Did you know that "rickshaw pullers were an indispensable part of Durban’s transport system in the early twentieth century and by the early 1900s, their distinctive and elaborate costumes had already become a tourist attraction." - The Saunter.
Did you know that "rickshaw pullers were an indispensable part of Durban’s transport system in the early twentieth century and by the early 1900s, their distinctive and elaborate costumes had already become a tourist attraction." - The Saunter.
@thandobbylindtzzondi
Heavy weights 😂😂😂💔♬ original sound - ikaaaaa
Finding things to do in KZN is always a fun way to connect with family and, most specifically, your partner.
It's like rediscovering your city with your person, which can be super fun and sometimes the best time to create lifelong memories (not to mention laughs).
A couple that often takes time out for each other shared a hilarious moment on social media. They went for one of the infamous rickshaw rides at Durban's North Beach, and it seems things got heavy with some lightheartedness. (See the video above from TikTok).
"Rickshaw pullers were an indispensable part of Durban’s transport system in the early twentieth century. By the early 1900s, their distinctive and elaborate costumes had already become a tourist attraction. Rickshaws were invented in Japan circa 1869. They were first imported into Natal in 1892 by Sir Marshall Campbell and were hired out to African pullers." (The Saunter)
Their elaborate dress stemmed from police proposing that the pullers dress in a distinctive uniform. The pullers on the streets of Durban initially wore "unbleached calico ‘kitchen suit’ trimmed with a single row of red braid". The rich beaded culture is breathed through in the attire worn nowadays by rickshaw pullers.
The history of using these rickshaw rides as a form of transport has died off as the rise of motorised vehicles entered society in the 1980s, which has prevailed until now.
But it remains a fun thing to do whilst enjoying the Durban beachfront. This is what Thando and her husband were trying to do when the rickshaw puller seemed to have some trouble pulling them. If you have experienced these rickshaw pullers, you will know that they are quite charismatic and will do almost anything to get people to go for a ride.
We are not sure what he promised these two, but things didn't go as planned when they barely got to go for a ride.
Watch the video below that has the original sound - courtesy of TikTok.
@thandobbylindtzzondi Replying to @Mase🥺❤️ ♬ original sound - Thando Bbylindtz Zon
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durbanites experience interesting rickshaw ride
Did you know that "rickshaw pullers were an indispensable part of Durban...Danny Guselli 3 seconds ago
-
WhatsApp hacking on the rise: 5 tips to secure your account
The hacking of WhatsApp accounts is on the rise and we have a few tips t...Stacey & J Sbu 19 minutes ago