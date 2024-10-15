Durbanites experience interesting rickshaw ride

Finding things to do in KZN is always a fun way to connect with family and, most specifically, your partner.

It's like rediscovering your city with your person, which can be super fun and sometimes the best time to create lifelong memories (not to mention laughs).

A couple that often takes time out for each other shared a hilarious moment on social media. They went for one of the infamous rickshaw rides at Durban's North Beach, and it seems things got heavy with some lightheartedness. (See the video above from TikTok).

"Rickshaw pullers were an indispensable part of Durban’s transport system in the early twentieth century. By the early 1900s, their distinctive and elaborate costumes had already become a tourist attraction. Rickshaws were invented in Japan circa 1869. They were first imported into Natal in 1892 by Sir Marshall Campbell and were hired out to African pullers." (The Saunter)