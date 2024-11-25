That time a Durban dancer played Tyla at a Pirates game
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We think it is quite a celebration when South Africans dress up as South Africans...
It's not unusual to see people dress up as international stars during performances, but it is a proud moment when we see young women and brands celebrating our own talent.
We saw exciting entertainment during last month's MTN8 final football match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch Football Club at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Not long before the final, Tyla won at the MTV VMAs and was wearing a bright neon yellow mini dress with all the frills (or tears). She stood out as usual and the look made an impression.
So much so that MTN South Africa celebrated that epic moment with the thousands of fans who gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch the game.
They hired a model/dancer, Martinique Palmer, who played Tyla at the opening ceremony.
Yes, you read correctly. She played Tyla, dressed up in a yellow mini-dress, and held an award in her hand as she danced with her fellow dancers. She created a spectacle at the opening ceremony.
Some people might've thought it was over the top, but we think it was endearing, to see South African brands celebrating our artists in a fun and vibey way. Plus, it's not the first time MTN has done something for the fans - remember the infamous war cry, Hoya Hoya.
