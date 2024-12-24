Dad on his phone doesn't see child climbing up escalator
Dear parents, always keep a watchful eye on your kids...
We have continually stressed the importance of staying alert during the festive season regarding crime and watching out for your kids.
This time of year sees many people out and about, creating crowds everywhere, which can be an easy space for kids to get lost or wander off. However, over and above the crowds of people, there's the idea that as a parent or guardian, your attention should always be on your kids and what they are doing.
A video shared on social media showed us what might happen if your attention is swayed, even for a few seconds or minutes.
In the video, we see a father seated on the side of an escalator in a shopping centre. His child is with him and he fails to notice the child ride up on the side of the escalator because he is on the phone.
When he realises his child is missing, he gets up in shock and hesitates. Another man notices what is happening and runs to the edge of the escalator, trying to get himself in line to catch the child.
The father runs up the escalator, thinking he can pull the child off, but the man already manages to catch his child just in time.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
