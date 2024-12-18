Video of child walking toward busy highway sparks outrage
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The mother was preoccupied with filming a social media reel and didn’t notice her younger child walking towards a busy road.
The mother was preoccupied with filming a social media reel and didn’t notice her younger child walking towards a busy road.
Amid the festivities of the holiday season, we must acknowledge a harsh reality: the number of lives lost on the roads during this time.
Road safety remains a critical issue not only in our country but across the globe.
A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage within the online community. It shows a woman filming a reel on her phone at a roadside eatery. While the location is unknown, she has two kids with her.
At the start of her dancing video, a small child, who looks around two years old, is seen walking toward a busy roadway, which serves as the background to her video.
As the woman dances and laughs excitedly to the song, a young boy approaches her, telling her the baby is getting closer to the busy road.
At first, she ignores his warning and tries to get him to join her in the reel. However, the boy continues to point towards the baby, prompting her to rush to the child just in time to prevent a potentially tragic situation.
The video has sparked a broader discussion about the obsession with virality, with some people becoming so focused on creating content that they neglect their everyday responsibilities.
In this instance, a mother failed to ensure her children’s safety before engaging in social media content creation.
Watching the video is a reminder that keeping your children safe at all times is one of the most important responsibilities of any parent or guardian.
Read more: 10,000 died on SA roads in 2024 - Creecy
Watch the video from Instagram below.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of X
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
SA comedian shares how a monkey stole his NikNaks
"A monkey just broke in and stole my NikNaks!" – Kevin FraserDanny Guselli 7 hours ago
-
Durbanites agree that Decembering in Durban is next level
Having fun during the December holidays is good, but remember to be safe.Danny Guselli 7 hours ago