Video of child walking toward busy highway sparks outrage

Amid the festivities of the holiday season, we must acknowledge a harsh reality: the number of lives lost on the roads during this time.

Road safety remains a critical issue not only in our country but across the globe.

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage within the online community. It shows a woman filming a reel on her phone at a roadside eatery. While the location is unknown, she has two kids with her.

At the start of her dancing video, a small child, who looks around two years old, is seen walking toward a busy roadway, which serves as the background to her video.

