Safety tips for when you are out swimming with the kids
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's always a good idea to be prepared for anything during the holiday season, so staying informed and educating your kids on water safety and literacy helps prevent drowning and kids going missing.
It's the holiday season and everyone is in holiday mode. It's a wonderful thing, but it can be concerning if you let your guard down when you are out and about with the kids.
As much as it might be the most chilled time of year, it is also that time of the year when kids go missing, and the rate of drownings in our pools and beaches is at its highest.
The Child Safe website reveals that "More than 2500 South Africans lose their lives annually due to fatal drowning, of which at least 30% of these fatal casualties are children under the age of 18. The largest proportion of children that drown are those under the age of 4. This translates to an average of 1 to 2 children drowning every day in South Africa."
In addition, research has revealed that there are specific patterns surrounding drowning incidents; the age group between 1 - 4 has the highest drowning rates of all the other age groups. "Also, more males drown in South Africa compared to females. Sunday is the day of the week when fatal drownings occur most frequently, followed by Saturdays. Fatal drownings are most frequently reported between 16:00 and 20:00."
This is why we think staying informed this festive season and throughout the year about adopting safety tips when visiting the beach is vital.
As you might've noticed, the Durban beaches are already packed to capacity, making it more challenging to keep an eye out for your kids.
1. Make sure to supervise constantly
Be sure to look out for the younger kids and keep them in the shallow end. Younger kids should always be supervised.
2. Only swim in designated swimming areas
Select beaches with lifeguards and swim in the designated swimming areas.
3. Educate your kids about water safety
Sit your kids down and explain the dangers of the water to them. Ensure this is done before visiting the beach, and reiterate it as often as possible. Don't run by the water, don't dive, keep floaties/life jackets on while swimming, stay close to an adult, don't wander off into the water, inform them about rip currents and what to do if caught in a one, etc.
4. Sun safety
Ensure your kids are equipped with sunblock, SPF 30/50+ (reapplication each time they come out of the water or every two hours), protective clothing (swimwear, hats or caps, UV-blocking sunglasses), and plenty of water. They should also take breaks and not be out in the sun for long periods, seek shaded areas, and drink plenty of water.
5. Be aware of your environment
The sand can get hot so keep sandals or flip flops on hand. Keep away from sharp rocks, and watch out for bluebottles and crabs. Keep a first aid kit with you for stings, bites, and any other minor injuries.
6. Brief each other in case you get lost
In case you lose one another in the crowds, agree on a meeting point. Make sure your kids know your name and contact number and what you are wearing.
