Safety tips for when you are out swimming with the kids

It's the holiday season and everyone is in holiday mode. It's a wonderful thing, but it can be concerning if you let your guard down when you are out and about with the kids.

As much as it might be the most chilled time of year, it is also that time of the year when kids go missing, and the rate of drownings in our pools and beaches is at its highest.

The Child Safe website reveals that "More than 2500 South Africans lose their lives annually due to fatal drowning, of which at least 30% of these fatal casualties are children under the age of 18. The largest proportion of children that drown are those under the age of 4. This translates to an average of 1 to 2 children drowning every day in South Africa."

In addition, research has revealed that there are specific patterns surrounding drowning incidents; the age group between 1 - 4 has the highest drowning rates of all the other age groups. "Also, more males drown in South Africa compared to females. Sunday is the day of the week when fatal drownings occur most frequently, followed by Saturdays. Fatal drownings are most frequently reported between 16:00 and 20:00."