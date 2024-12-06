Safety tips to stay scam-free this holiday season

The holiday season brings a host of joy and opens people up to scams and crimes.

This is inevitable, and as the saying goes, criminals never sleep, so it's always best to stay alert and prepared, especially ahead of the busy season.

With family and friends in a joyful mood, we sometimes tend to let our guard down, which is exactly what criminals are waiting for. If you fail to adhere to the safety tips around this time of year, then you may fall prey to one of these ever-eager scammers waiting to pounce.