Safety tips to stay scam-free this holiday season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It pays to stay alert and safe this festive season. After all, it isn't just peak season for holidaymakers but also for scammers.
It pays to stay alert and safe this festive season. After all, it isn't just peak season for holidaymakers but also for scammers.
The holiday season brings a host of joy and opens people up to scams and crimes.
This is inevitable, and as the saying goes, criminals never sleep, so it's always best to stay alert and prepared, especially ahead of the busy season.
With family and friends in a joyful mood, we sometimes tend to let our guard down, which is exactly what criminals are waiting for. If you fail to adhere to the safety tips around this time of year, then you may fall prey to one of these ever-eager scammers waiting to pounce.
The Capitec banking app shared a popular crime trend around the festive season where scammers target ATMs.
They have shared some useful tips on how to stay alert and safe this holiday.
- Always be mindful of your surroundings when you are using an ATM.
- Don't let anyone see your PIN or distract you when using an ATM or paying with your card.
- Never accept help from a stranger; if you are unsure about something, go inside the bank.
- Avoid using ATMs that look damaged.
- Cancel your bank card immediately if you think your information was stolen.
They have also taken the liberty to create an acronym using the words, 'Slam' and 'Scams' to help their clients remember some essential tips when trying to protect their money.
- Safeguard your information and your phone
- Look before you click on links
- Always verify if it's really us on a call
- Mind your surroundings at the ATM
- Spot investment scams
- Check Marketplace items before you pay
- Avoid paying upfront fees for jobs
- Make sure it's really a giveaway
- Shop safely on secure sites
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays do...Danny Guselli 45 minutes ago
-
Safety tips to stay scam-free this holiday season
It pays to stay alert and safe this festive season. After all, it isn't ...Danny Guselli an hour ago