 Bride says mother-in-law almost ruined her wedding
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Bride says mother-in-law almost ruined her wedding

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Yoh, this sounds horrifying!

A bride looking annoyed while standing next to her groom
A bride looking annoyed while standing next to her groom/Instagram Screenshot/itsgoneviralofficial

Weddings are synonymous with being the breeding ground for drama...

It's not ideal as it is supposed to be the most important day of a couple's lives. But these things happen...

In this story, it wasn't so much the case of the ex but rather a case of the mother-in-law, in particular, the mother of the groom. A bride shared her story on social media, and it was shared on the It's Gone Viral page.

The video details how the mother-in-law stole the attention away from the wedding couple during their vows, spoke loudly during their cake-cutting, and even cut in during their first dance. 

Read more: Furious bride slams uncle for ONLY contributing R261k towards wedding

Watch the video that went viral from TikTok below. 

@notstasiagambino #shes26 #marriage #fypシ #mil #inlawsproblems #motherinlawfromhell #motherinlaw #age #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - notstasiagambino

Read more: KZN couple say 'I do' in the snowy Midlands

The bride posted another video sharing how her mother-in-law wanted to ruin her day and make everything about herself. 

We are uncertain whether these videos are real or scripted so she can gain views on social media, but in the wedding video, she does look quite annoyed. 

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

For more from East Coast Radio

Wedding Bride Couple Mother-in-law

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.