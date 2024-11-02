Bride says mother-in-law almost ruined her wedding
Yoh, this sounds horrifying!
Weddings are synonymous with being the breeding ground for drama...
It's not ideal as it is supposed to be the most important day of a couple's lives. But these things happen...
In this story, it wasn't so much the case of the ex but rather a case of the mother-in-law, in particular, the mother of the groom. A bride shared her story on social media, and it was shared on the It's Gone Viral page.
The video details how the mother-in-law stole the attention away from the wedding couple during their vows, spoke loudly during their cake-cutting, and even cut in during their first dance.
Watch the video that went viral from TikTok below.
The bride posted another video sharing how her mother-in-law wanted to ruin her day and make everything about herself.
We are uncertain whether these videos are real or scripted so she can gain views on social media, but in the wedding video, she does look quite annoyed.
