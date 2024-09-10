Plan your wedding like an expert

Your wedding is one of the most important events of your life.

It is a public declaration that you have embarked on a new journey of building a new family.

Without a wedding planner, a lot of things can go wrong.

To ensure that all goes well on the big day, we spoke to celebrity wedding planner Mabutla Modiba of InnoVativeEventZ to get tips to help you plan the perfect wedding day.

Start planning on time

Mabutla warns against rushing to have a wedding because of all the planning and money involved.

“If you can, start planning on time. Don’t decide today that you are getting married next month because that will put you under a lot of pressure as to how you handle this, how you handle that, where do you find what,” she says.

Mabutla recommends at least four months of planning.

“So, give yourself time, maybe four months. That’s enough time for you to go dress shopping, go look for a venue, and do things,” she says.

Have a budget and stick to it

Mabutla says one of the most important things in planning a wedding is sticking to your budget.

So many people go into debt because of their wedding day, but with a proper budget, this can be avoided.

“Have a budget and try to stick to your budget. When you go to service providers, you know how much you are willing to spend and how much you can spend,” says Mabutla.

“Having a budget will determine the kind of wedding dress you can afford to buy, and even your décor,” she adds.

So, get quotations for the things you want and ensure that you have saved enough before having a wedding day.

